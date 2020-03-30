Editorial

Post Malone Is Hosting A Virtual Beer Pong Tournament To Help Raise Money In The War Against Coronavirus

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Post Malone is hosting a virtual beer pong tournament to help win the war against coronavirus.

According to TMZ, the star rapper will host a virtual beer pong tournament with plenty of celebrities involved to raise money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So far, Johnny Manziel, Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Machine Gun Kelly, Mike Stud and more are involved. It’s not known how much players are donating, but TMZ reported that everybody will “chip in their fair share of dough” to help win the war.

 

I’m all in on this. This is the definition of a great idea from Post Malone. The war against coronavirus is raging on, and we have to do everything to win.

In any war, you don’t ever hold anything back until victory is certain. Right now, the battle is still underway against coronavirus.

That means we’ll take all the help we can get.

 

If we’re going to raise money to win this war, then we might as well have some beer involved. If you don’t think the boys on D-Day enjoyed a few beers in Paris after winning, then you’re just kidding yourself.

If we need some beer to raise morale in this fight, then I’m more than okay with it. Hell, I had a few this weekend to show solidarity!

We’ll have to see how much money gets raised, but I have no doubt this star studded lineup will do plenty of good to help beat coronavirus.