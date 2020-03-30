Prince Charles Out Of Self-Isolation After 7 Days, Says He’s In Good Health

Prince Charles was released from self isolation after seven days by recommendation of his doctor.

The prince, 71, is reportedly in good health following his diagnosis and will continue to follow medical restrictions given by the United Kingdom government, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

BREAKING: Prince Charles recovers from coronavirus and is out of self-isolation https://t.co/ogCldlHXFM — Metro (@MetroUK) March 30, 2020



“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a Clarence House spokesperson told ET.

His wife Camilla, who did not test positive for COVID-19, will remain in self-isolation until the end of this week.

Prince Charles coronavirus diagnosis was first announced by Clarence House on March 25. He was experiencing mild symptoms at the time he was tested. (RELATED: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” Clarence House said in a statement at the time. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.”

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement added.

Prince Charles was tested on March 23 and received his results one day later.

As previously reported, the Queen is “following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”