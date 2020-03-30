Pro Football Focus Says Justin Fields Is A Better NFL Prospect Than Trevor Lawrence

Is Ohio State star Justin Fields a better NFL prospect than Clemson phenom Trevor Lawrence?

According to Pro Football Focus, Fields is the better rated prospect between the two star passers at the moment.

Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence? pic.twitter.com/ZICdqIcvC1 — PFF (@PFF) March 28, 2020

I’m not really sure I agree with this at all. In fact, while I think Justin Fields is a hell of a quarterback, I don’t think this should even be debatable.

If I’m an NFL general manager, I’m taking Lawrence over everybody else, and I’m not even hesitating to make the call.

Trevor Lawrence might be the best NFL quarterback prospect of my lifetime. Yes, he had a couple down games last season, but it’s still obvious to anybody with eyes that he’s incredible.

As for Fields, he’s still an absolute stud. He has a great arm, he throws an incredibly accurate ball and he’s a freak of nature athletically.

When everything breaks down, he can just get the wheels spinning in order to get out of trouble.

Still, I’m not taking him over Lawrence. If I’m an NFL GM and get Justin Fields in the draft once Lawrence is off of the board, I’m still going to be very happy.

I’m just not taking him over the Clemson star. Let us know who you’d pick in the comments!