REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Is An Injection Of Pure Electricity

Netflix’s new series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is one of the most outrageous things I’ve ever seen.

After being told by just about everybody on the planet that I needed to check out the latest Netflix hit, I cruised the series this weekend. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)

My friends, I’ve never seen anything like it before. The series follows the story saga of Tiger farm owner Joe Exotic as he battles against Carole Baskins, whose husband has been missing for years.

Who exactly is Joe? Oh, just your very average everyday kind of guy. He’s just a dude with a mullet, a ton of guns, multiple different husbands and a bunch of exotic animals.

I’m not going to spoil how the saga of Joe Exotic ends, but you can Google it’d if you’d like. Here’s what I will say for all the fans and readers out there.

I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt that you’ve never seen anything like “Tiger King” before.

How would I describe Joe Exotic and his life? Imagine if Kenny Powers was real person, but gay and owned a tiger farm.

That’s about the closest comparison I can make.

After three episodes, I had to stop and Google whether or not this stuff was real or if Netflix was pulling off an elaborate ruse.

Turns out, the story of Joe Exotic and his arch enemy Carole Baskins is very real. To tell you how crazy this saga is, there’s another tiger farm owner in the mix who would be the most outrageous person in any other series.

He barely registers on the radar of “Tiger King.” We’ve got drugs, missing people, a woman with a bitten off arm and we’re only just getting started.

There is a scene in “Tiger King” of cops shooting wild animals on the loose, and it resembles something you’d see in a war movie.

Folks, if you haven’t already seen “Tiger King,” I suggest you do yourself a favor and start immediately. You can all thank me later.

For those of you who have seen it, let me know what you thought of the Netflix series in the comments!