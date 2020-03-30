Rob Portman Becomes First Senator To Donate Salary Through May To Charities Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced Monday that he would donate his salary through the month of May to charities that are helping fight coronavirus, as the deadly disease continues to spread throughout the U.S.
“Many Ohioans are hurting right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, struggling to pay their bills and make ends meet. Many individuals are seeing their paychecks disappear and small business owners throughout the state are making sacrifices as they struggle to keep their doors open,” Portman said in a statement.
“Our non-profits are also under tremendous pressure. I am donating to the following five organizations who are helping in every region of Ohio: the Cleveland Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, the Columbus Foundation Emergency Response Fund, the United Way and Greater Cincinnati Foundation COVID-19 local nonprofit fund, the Southeast Ohio Food Bank, and the Greater Toledo Community Foundation Covid-19 Response,” Portman continued. (RELATED: Portman, Durbin Introduce Resolution To Allow Remote Voting For Senators During National Emergencies)
Portman is the first senator or member of Congress to make this move.