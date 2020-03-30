Summer Olympics Officially Rescheduled To Start July 23, 2021

The upcoming summer Olympics officially have a new starting date.

After the 2020 games in Tokyo, Japan were postponed because of coronavirus, we now know when the action will get underway.

The IOC announced early Monday morning that the summer games would start July 23, 2021.

IOC, IPC, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government announce new dates for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/QITtT5dcl8 pic.twitter.com/DHi4u74ZXa — Olympics (@Olympics) March 30, 2020

Well, I guess we now have some exact details instead of just wondering what the hell would happen after the games got postponed.

Am I happy that we have to wait so long to get some action? No, I’m not happy at all. I think I speak for sports fans everywhere when I say I’m not happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics) on Mar 22, 2020 at 11:33am PDT

However, we at least have a date on the calendar that we can circle and look forward to. That’s better than nothing.

I think we can all agree that having something to look forward to with a concrete date is a huge step in the correct direction.

Hopefully, coronavirus will be a thing of the past by the time July 2021 rolls around. If not, then we’re going to have much bigger problems than the Olympics to worry about.