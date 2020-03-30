Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Has Raised Nearly $40,000 To Help Fight Coronavirus

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is helping to raise money to win the war against coronavirus.

The college star started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin Pets Alive and more organizations as the virus spreads. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of this moment, he’s raised nearly $40,000.

Next time somebody tries to tell you that sports don’t matter, just point to all the examples of greatness we have happening right now.

When the world needed heroes, the sports community came together in a huge way to help raise money. There have been tons of examples, and college athletes have played a huge role.

First, Trevor Lawrence started a fundraiser, and now Ehlinger is getting in on the action. As arguably the most recognizable football player in Texas, he has a platform nobody else really does.

I don’t know how long this war against coronavirus will rage on for, but I know that we can end it a lot faster the more and more people that step up.

Ehlinger isn’t just a star football player, but he’s a damn good dude. Let’s hope more and more people with huge platforms follow his lead.

We will win this war if we all come together. I guarantee it. Props to Ehlinger for stepping up and lending a helping hand to those in need.