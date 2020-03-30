See The Best GIFs From The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘The Absence of Field’

The new episode of “Westworld” aired Sunday night on HBO, and “The Absence of Field” was pretty great.

As you all know by now, one of the best things the network does is drop GIFs following every single episode for fans around the globe. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)

The ones from the third episode of season three didn’t disappoint. Let’s dive right in!

1) Charlotte Hale’s host body being made.

2) Dolores and Hale talking about the situation they find themselves in.

3) Hale checks out a new robot.

4) Caleb and Dolores get a proper introduction.

5) Dolores explains to Caleb everything he’s done through his life has been tracked. Naturally, he doesn’t respond well.

6) Dolores takes Caleb to the place he would have killed himself.

7) Do Dolores and Caleb share similarities? It would seem like they do?

8) Hale kills a child predator. It proves whoever is in her head has violent tendencies.

9) We see the message Hale recorded for her child when the massacre in the park began to unfold.

10) Hale meets with Serac, and the real Hale is revealed as the mole prior to her death.

Well, there you have it. Those were the best GIFs from the third episode of season three. I hope you all enjoyed as much as I did!