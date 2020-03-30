Editorial

See The Best GIFs From The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘The Absence of Field’

Westworld (Credit: John P. Johnson/HBO)

Westworld (Credit: John P. Johnson/HBO)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The new episode of “Westworld” aired Sunday night on HBO, and “The Absence of Field” was pretty great.

As you all know by now, one of the best things the network does is drop GIFs following every single episode for fans around the globe. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)

The ones from the third episode of season three didn’t disappoint. Let’s dive right in!

1) Charlotte Hale’s host body being made.

Tessa Thompson Hosts GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

2) Dolores and Hale talking about the situation they find themselves in.

Charlotte Tessa GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY Evan Rachel Wood Pearls GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

3) Hale checks out a new robot.

Charlotte Tessa GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

4) Caleb and Dolores get a proper introduction.

Nice To Meet You Aaron Paul GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

5) Dolores explains to Caleb everything he’s done through his life has been tracked. Naturally, he doesn’t respond well.

Angry Aaron Paul GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

6) Dolores takes Caleb to the place he would have killed himself.

Aaron Paul Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

7) Do Dolores and Caleb share similarities? It would seem like they do?

Aaron Paul Caleb GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

8) Hale kills a child predator. It proves whoever is in her head has violent tendencies.

Tessa Thompson Predator GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

9) We see the message Hale recorded for her child when the massacre in the park began to unfold.

Tessa Thompson Charlotte Hale GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

10) Hale meets with Serac, and the real Hale is revealed as the mole prior to her death.

Charlotte Tessa GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY Tessa Thompson Charlotte GIF by Westworld HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

Well, there you have it. Those were the best GIFs from the third episode of season three. I hope you all enjoyed as much as I did!