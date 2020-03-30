Relive The Best Wisconsin Badgers March Madness Moments To Fill Your Need For Sports

Folks, I’m here to give you all a little something to quench your thirst for sports.

With sports on hold and March Madness canceled because of coronavirus, we’re all looking for something to fill the void and wet the whistle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I’ve got good news for all of you. I’ve compiled the best moments from Wisconsin’s back-to-back Final Four appearances for you to all enjoy.

Watch the historic and epic moments below.

I don’t care how old I get or what happens in the world of sports as coronavirus continues to spread. I can watch those highlights on repeat without it getting old.

We’re talking about the two most epic seasons in Wisconsin basketball history. Did both end in heartbreak? Yes, but we fought like hell to get where we went.

At the end of the day, you have to take a ton of pride in that fact.

Bo Ryan, Frank Kaminsky, Josh Gasser, Sam Dekker and everybody else involved gave the entire state of Wisconsin something to support for two years.

It was a hell of a ride, and I hope you all enjoyed this little flashback as much as I did.

Hopefully, we’re able to get back to talking about live sports sooner than later.