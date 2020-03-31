ABC Ditches ‘The Bachelor Summer Games’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

ABC has ditched a plan for “The Bachelor Summer Games.”

The series, which is a spin-off of “The Bachelor Winter Games,” was set to air alongside the 2020 Summer Olympics, according to a report published Monday by Variety. The show had not been announced to the public.

Not that this should come as a surprise to anyone, but “Bachelor Summer Games” has officially been canceled https://t.co/aV0O83vbml — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 30, 2020

As previously reported, the 2020 Olympics were postponed until 2021. The announcement was made March 24. The Olympics will now start July 23, 2021. It is unclear if “The Bachelor Summer Games” will also run in 2021.

“The Bachelor Summer Games” was set to follow the set up of “The Bachelor Winter Games.” The “Winter Games” aired four episodes alongside the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018. Contestants from all different countries’ “Bachelor” episodes were brought together and competed in challenges and attempted to fall in love. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Spotted Spending Time With Kelley Flanagan Following Ended Engagement)

I’m not that upset about this part of “The Bachelor” franchise being canceled. The “Winter Games” wasn’t that good or entertaining. It only lasted four episodes.

Instead, we’re stuck with the new singing “Bachelor” show that is set to air April 13. That also should have been canceled, but I guess they had already filmed it. I wasn’t planning on watching it, but I don’t have anything better to do in quarantine anyway.

For those who don’t know, the new singing show is a singing competition and contestants are encouraged to fall in love. Classic, Bachelor Nation.