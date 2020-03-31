Editorial

Anna Kendrick Proves Once Again She’s The Best With Tweet During Coronavirus Outbreak

61st Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Anna Kendrick once again proved she’s one of the greatest in Hollywood with her tweet about self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I guess I’ll never be able to lie to myself again about all the shit I would do if I just had the time,” the 34-year-old actress shared in a post on Twitter to her millions of followers on Monday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The “Pitch Perfect” star‘s tweet is one of just many gems that can be found on her Twitter account.  (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Here’s one from a few weeks back that we would be remiss not to share.

“Authority figures talking about how face touching is so dangerous and unclean,” the “Twilight” star wrote. “Like, are you TRYING to make it my new fetish?”

Despite the seriousness of the pandemic, personally I really appreciate these kind of tid bits from entertainers to keep us going as we all remain self-isolated from our family and friends in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.