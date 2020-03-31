Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Engaged

Former “Bachelor” star Ben Higgins announced his engagement to Jessica Clarke on Monday.

Higgins proposed to Clarke over the weekend while spending time in isolation with Clarke’s family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“From my first date in life to the moments in between they all led me to getting down on one knee in front of you @jessclarke_,” Higgins captioned a photo of the sweet moment. “This weekend I asked Jessica to give me the honor of being her partner for life. She said YES! I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with! Our adventurous ride through life together is just starting @jessclarke_! Let’s celebrate…but for now let’s stay home and isolate.”

“ps: if you are wondering and feeling the need to be critical about us breaking isolation this was all done at her home in her back yard with the help of her family who we have been in the same house as ‘stuck’ for over a week,” Higgins added at the end of his caption. “There has been no contact with the outside world.” (RELATED: ABC Ditches ‘The Bachelor Summer Games’ During Coronavirus Pandemic)

Clarke shared photos from the moment over the weekend.