20 Best CBD Gummies to Buy in 2020

Over the last few years, CBD has taken the world by storm. These days, you’ll find CBD products in almost any store. From lotions to tinctures to drinks to gummies, there’s no shortage of ways to consume CBD.

CBD has been touted as an all-natural substance that can minimize depression and anxiety, improve sleep, speed up recovery and much more. CBD has even shown promise in treating some of the rarest forms of epilepsy.

All of these benefits have driven CBD sales higher than ever. So it should come as no surprise that there are now dozens of companies that sell CBD gummies. And while variety is the spice of life, it makes choosing the right product a little harder. The good news is that we’ve done all the research for you so you can make a more informed purchase.

Keep reading for a list of the 20 best CBD gummies that you’ll want to try in 2020.

Penguin CBD is a well-known name in the CBD industry. Not only does the company craft CBD oil drops, creams and capsules, they’ve also mastered the art of creating CBD gummies that not only taste delicious, but are extremely effective.

These CBD gummies are made with the purest CBD isolate, so you don’t have to worry about inadvertently ingesting THC. These treats may make your taste buds extremely happy, but you won’t experience any of the side effects of being “high,” such as euphoria or an altered state of mind.

If you’re a fan of sweet-and-sour candies, these are the gummies for you. They’re soft, colorful and offer the perfect combination of tangy flavors.

What if we told you there was a CBD gummy on the market that was voted the most well-rounded and best-tasting CBD product on the market by Forbes? Meet Verma Farms.

This CBD company has taken flavors inspired by the islands of Hawaii and infused them into gummies that support your mind, body and spirit. All Verma Farms gummies are THC-free, and their CBD is sourced from American-grown Cannabis sativa plants.

With flavors like peachy pau hana, Maui melon, blueberry wave and island apple, you’re sure to find a gummy that pleases your palate while putting your mind at ease.

PureKana

PureKana gummies combine top-grade CBD isolate with natural flavors to create a treat that is delicious and effective. These gummies are a great addition to your daily routine, especially if you’re looking for stress relief, better sleep or a more focused mind.

PureKana CBD gummies are fruity, making them the perfect treat to enjoy at any time of day. Have one as a midmorning snack and another at bedtime to sate your nightly sweet tooth!

Each vegan, non-GMO gummy contains 25 mg of CBD along with a fruity flavor that you’re sure to love. Are you new to CBD products? If so, consider splitting these gummies in half, as a 25 mg dosage is high for someone who has never consumed CBD before.

Charlotte’s Web

Remember when we said that CBD is being researched as a possible treatment for many forms of epilepsy? Charlotte’s Web CBD products were used to treat the disease, and since then, the brand has only increased in popularity.

What’s unique about these CBD gummies is that the company offers three different formulations: Sleep, Calm and Recovery, all of which are made with full-spectrum CBD. The Sleep blend is designed to improve sleep and includes melatonin. This allows you to wake up feeling well rested and ready to take on the day.

The Calm blend contains L-theanine and lemon balm, which, along with CBD, can help to ease stress and anxiety. The Recovery blend is made with turmeric and ginger, both of which have proven anti-inflammatory properties.

Fab CBD

Like many other gummies on this list, Fab CBD chews are made with CBD isolate, which means they’re THC free. If you’re new to CBD products, you may want to consider cutting these gummies in half, as each contains 25 mg of CBD isolate, which is on the higher end of the spectrum.

Aside from being THC free, Fab CBD chews are also non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. They’re made with organic cane sugar, organic grape juice and other natural ingredients, so you can enjoy them without worrying about harmful chemicals.

Whether you’re looking to reduce stress at work or to add a new product to your post-workout recovery regimen, you’re sure to be impressed by Fab CBD chews.

Sunday Scaries

Do you dread heading back to work or facing the other stressors that come once the weekend is over? Kick stress to the curb and boost your mood with CBD gummies from Sunday Scaries.

These gummies are available in both gelatin- and pectin-based formulas. The latter is ideal for vegans. Both versions are made using full-spectrum CBD as well as added vitamins, including B-12 and D-3.

Sunday Scaries CBD gummies are a sweet treat that will feel like a hug to your nervous system. They promote a focused, relaxed mood, no matter the day of the week.

These gummies contain just 10 mg of CBD each, but the dosage can be easily adjusted by simply consuming more gummies throughout the day. Talk about a win−win scenario!

CBDfx

Don’t let the color of these gummies fool you. While they may not be the brightly colored gummies that you’re used to from your childhood, the flavor is spot on.

CBDfx CBD gummies are made with a wide range of beneficial ingredients, including broad-spectrum CBD, which offers all of the added perks of terpenes, essential fatty acids and other non-THC cannabinoids.

Aside from the high-quality CBD content, these gummies also contain spirulina and turmeric, an antioxidant and a superfood. These ingredients can promote all sorts of health benefits, including decreased inflammation and protection from free radicals.

CBDfx gummies are non-GMO and vegan, and are sweetened with agave. Each gummy contains 5 mg of CBD. Though this is a small amount of CBD, it means you can enjoy these treats throughout the day. The low dosage also makes them the ideal product for those who are new to CBD.

Royal CBD

Royal CBD may not offer a wide variety of gummy options like other brands do, but this has allowed the brand to perfect the flavor they do offer. These CBD gummies have a great texture and a flavor profile that you simply won’t find in any other gummy.

Royal CBD gummies are available in a delectable fruit punch flavor that will wow your taste buds. Each gummy contains either 10 mg or 25 mg of 99.9 percent pure CBD isolate along with natural ingredients. Because these gummies are made with CBD isolate, you don’t have to worry about earthy, botanical notes, which are often evident in gummies that contain full-spectrum CBD.

Aside from the great taste, these gummies are also high quality. They are gluten-free, vegan and are made with non-GMO industrial hemp, so you can have peace of mind that you’re getting an all-natural product that is safe to enjoy.

CBDistillery

CBDistillery has two types of CBD gummy products. The standard CBD gummies are meant to be taken on a daily basis to reduce aches and pains, stress, anxiety and other common conditions. These gummies are made with 99 percent pure CBD isolate and contain 30 mg per gummy.

The company also makes gummies that are designed to promote better sleep. The nighttime version also contains 30 mg of CBD isolate, with the addition of 2 mg of melatonin. If you find it hard to fall asleep and stay asleep, these gummies are the ultimate nightcap!

Both versions of CBD gummies are made using isolate, which means that they’re entirely safe for those who face routine drug tests, as well as people who want no exposure to THC.

With flavors such as strawberry, raspberry and raspberry-lemon, these CBD gummies are sure to give you a happy mouth, mind and body.

Pure Relief

Looking for a CBD gummy that really packs a punch? Pure Relief Pure Hemp Gummies are exactly what you need. Each gummy bear contains 30 mg of CBD isolate, making them some of the most potent gummies on the market.

Pure Relief gummies are available in a daytime formula as well as a nighttime formula. The daytime formula is meant to ease stress and anxiety, while the nighttime formula, which contains melatonin, promotes better sleep. When used together, the results are nothing short of amazing.

Diamond CBD

Relive your favorite childhood treats with the added benefits of CBD by purchasing from Diamond CBD. This company is a leader in CBD-infused edibles, so you can count on getting a product that tastes good and is effective. This company offers a huge assortment of CBD edibles. You’ll feel as if you’re shopping at a candy store!

Aside from the many flavors and types of gummies, Diamond CBD also offers gummies formulated for different purposes. There are gummies meant for better sleep, relaxation or for everyday use.

When shopping at Diamond CBD, you can choose from traditional gummy bears, sour tapes, worms, frogs and gummy rings. All gummies are made with full-spectrum CBD, which means you’ll get to enjoy all of the wellness benefits that the hemp plant has to offer.

Hemp Bombs

Nights filled with tossing and turning can be rough. Not only does a lack of sleep leave you feeling tired during the day, it can also reduce focus and productivity. Continuous lack of sleep, or a lack of quality sleep, can even impact your cardiovascular health and memory.

If you’re looking for an all-natural way to get better sleep, check out Hemp Bombs CBD sleep gummies. Each of these gummies contains 15 mg of broad-spectrum CBD as well as 5 mg of melatonin, along with a blend of passiflora, scutellaria and L-theanine, which encourage relaxation.

With Hemp Bombs CBD gummies, you can say goodbye to counting sheep. Enjoy deeper sleep along with more rested mornings.

Balance CBD

Balance CBD gummies are chewy and absolutely delightful to eat, but don’t let the sweet flavor fool you. These gummies offer 10 or 25 mg of CBD isolate in each bite, which delivers stress relief, pain reduction and a clearer mind to take on the toughest of days.

Aside from amazing flavors, such as cotton candy, sour apple, strawberry and orange dreamsicle, these CBD gummies are organic, vegan, THC-free, allergen-free and gluten-free. They’re also made in the USA and contain no artificial ingredients, so you can have peace of mind that you’re consuming a product that is safe.

Whether you’re a first-time or seasoned CBD user, you’re sure to enjoy the taste and effects of Balance CBD gummies.

Veritas Farms

Meet your new favorite sweet treat: CBD gummies from Veritas Farms. These gummies are chewy and fruity, and are a great addition to your daytime or nightly routine. Gummies are available in 5 mg or 7.5 mg per gummy. The low dosage means that you can enjoy these gummies throughout the day without having to worry about consuming too much CBD.

Veritas Farms CBD gummies are available in three flavors: melon blast, blueberry burst and wild berry. The company also offers gummies that are infused with melatonin. These are great for people who want to improve their sleep, which automatically makes for better days.

Highland Pharms

In its natural state, CBD can taste earthy and slightly bitter. Thankfully, Highland Pharms has come up with the perfect formulation to create gummies that are sweet, fruity, and pleasing to the palate.

These gummies are made using all-natural ingredients along with high-quality full-spectrum CBD, which contains other beneficial cannabinoids such as CBG, CBC and CBN (but no THC!). Highland Pharms CBD gummies are available in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths.

Joy Organics

Joy Organics offers premium CBD gummies in two flavors: strawberry lemonade and green apple. These gummies are gluten-free as well as vegan, so they can fit any lifestyle! Each gummy contains 10 mg of broad-spectrum CBD.

By using broad-spectrum CBD, these gummies not only offer purity; they also contain many of the cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant. These compounds offer a synergistic impact, which means holistic effects.

What’s unique about Joy Organics’ CBD gummies is that they’re sweetened with organic tapioca syrup as well as organic cane sugar.

Premium Jane

Premium Jane has been consistently voted as a top CBD manufacturer by the leading cannabis websites and media outlets in the U.S. The company prides itself on using only organic ingredients and no animal products. Premium Jane CBD gummies are non-GMO and contain no solvents, pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

Each gummy contains 25 mg of CBD isolate, so you’re sure to feel the effects each time you pop a fresh mixed-berry gummy into your mouth. Because these gummies contain no THC, you can enjoy them anywhere at any time, without the risk of feeling high.

Lord Jones

There’s something nice about a product that’s made in small batches, using only the highest-quality products. Lord Jones’ CBD gumdrops are premium, hand-crafted CBD gummies that contain 20 mg of broad-spectrum CBD extract along with natural fruit flavors.

If you’re looking for flavors that you won’t find anywhere else, Lord Jones is the brand for you. Gummies are available in exotic flavors such as black currant, dark chocolate espresso, mango chili and even sugarplum!

These gummies come in a stylish package that screams class and quality.

PlusCBD

Enjoy not only the benefits of CBD, but also the benefits of other cannabinoids, phytonutrients and terpenes with PlusCBD Oil gummies, which are made with full-spectrum CBD. These vegan gummies are available in two flavors: citrus punch and cherry mango.

These chewy treats are non-GMO, soy-free and gluten-free. So, if you have any kind of dietary allergies, this is the brand for you.

PlusCBD Oil gummies offer 5 mg of CBD per gummy, which means you can enjoy them throughout the day without having to worry about overconsumption. Support balance in your mind and body with these gummies.

Infinite CBD

Infinite CBD is out of this world in more ways than one. Their fruit-flavored gummies come in charming star-shaped “asteroids,” and are available in both regular and sour forms. You can even buy a sweet-and-sour bundle if you want to try the best of both worlds.

Each of their gummies packs 25 mg of CBD isolate. Their CBD extract comes from naturally grown hemp from their home state of Colorado. They also use natural fruit flavors, so there are no artificial additives. You can buy them in resealable packs of 5, 10 and 20 gummies.

Conclusion

In today’s stressful and fast-paced world, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t give CBD gummies a try! These products are safe and all-natural, and can provide relief from stress, anxiety, poor sleep and all sorts of other issues that we face on a daily basis.

Which CBD gummies are you most interested in trying? Is there another brand that should be added to the list? Share your thoughts and experience using CBD gummies below.

