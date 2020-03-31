Boxer Billy Joe Saunders Suspended Indefinitely After Making A Video About How To Hit Women

Boxing star Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended after filming a video on how to properly punch a woman.

According to TMZ, the boxer was suspended indefinitely British Boxing Board of Control after he filmed a video about how to properly land a pair of punches on a woman during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before hitting a punching bag, he talked about how this was in case “your old woman was giving you a little bit of mouth.” You can watch the full video below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fight fans are angry over Billy Joe Saunders post video on how to hit women… pic.twitter.com/l0LCXW0qZ1 — The Glove Touch (@ThatlongSchlong) March 29, 2020

Saunders, who is supposed to fight Canelo Alvarez in May, has since apologized for the video, which he meant to be a joke. However, we all know that doesn’t matter.

There’s some things you just can’t do and post on social media. Filming a video about how to properly land two punches on a woman during the coronavirus crisis is right at the top of the list.

That should go without even needing to be said, but here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Joe Saunders (@saundersbillyjoe) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Should Saunders have his livelihood and career ruined over a very bad attempt at a joke that crossed the line?

No, I’d say absolutely not. We shouldn’t be ending careers because people make really bad jokes that don’t land at all. Patrice O’Neal had some great thoughts about that back in the day.

However, he does need to learn that people look to him as a role model and talking about knocking out women isn’t smart or funny.

Hopefully, he learns his lesson, moves on and we can put this behind us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Joe Saunders (@saundersbillyjoe) on Oct 29, 2019 at 1:21am PDT

It was an incredibly stupid thing to do, but let’s not ruin a man’s life over it. He apologized, he owned up to his errors and all we can do now is hope he has learned a lesson.