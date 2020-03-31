Broncos Coach Vic Fangio On Signing Melvin Gordon: ‘Anytime You Can Add A Good Football Player…It’s Always A Good Thing To Do’

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is happy to have running back Melvin Gordon on the squad.

The Broncos inked the former Wisconsin superstar runner to a deal in free agency from the Chargers, and Fangio could hardly contain his excitement!

According to Nicki Jhabvala, Fangio said about the signing, “anytime you can add a good football player … it’s always a good thing to do.”

Vic Fangio said he went back and watched all of Melvin Gordon’s touches in his two games against the Broncos in 2018. “I just think the guy’s a good football, and anytime you can add a good football player … it’s always a good thing to do.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 31, 2020

Calm down, Vic! Try to control yourself! Don’t let your emotions get the best of you after signing one of the best running backs in the game!

Is my sarcasm coming through? It should be because I’m pouring it on. The Broncos just got a huge upgrade to their offense and Fangio is out there talking like it’s not a big deal.

It’s a huge deal! It’s a monster deal! With Drew Lock the new starting quarterback, the Broncos need to take as much pressure off of the young gunslinger as possible.

Do you know how you do that? You feed Gordon the rock and let him get the ground attack rolling.

The Broncos brought in Gordon to be a star. You’d think the head coach would show a level of excitement that mirrors that fact, but apparently not.

I guess he’s just a football guy through and through. Never get too high! Never get too low! Either way, I’m excited to see what Gordon does in Denver.