CFL Postpones The Start Of Training Camps Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

The Canadian Football League has postponed the start of training camps across the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Camps were supposed to get underway in Canada starting May 17, and rookies were set to report May 11. Neither of those things will be happening as scheduled.

The league released a statement Monday that camps have been postponed until further notice. There is no new date set for teams to get to work.

This might not seem like a big deal to Americans, but it really is. The CFL has been around for an incredibly long time and it’s the second most successful football league on the planet.

The fact the CFL is willing to shut its doors for the time being is a sign that the NFL could likely end up doing the same.

The start of camps north of the border is six weeks off, and the CFL already pulled the plug because of coronavirus.

It’s just the latest sign that the sports world is getting absolutely hammered by this virus.

Preseason games are set to get underway at the end of May. You can bet anything that those don’t happen as scheduled. I was kind of hoping the CFL would provide a little action for desperate sports fan.

Now, I’m not even sure the CFL season will happen as planned. This damn virus has gone way too far.