SURVEY: 26% Of Power Five Athletic Directors Think There’s A 50% Chance A Full College Football Season Won’t Be Played

Lots of college athletic directors think the college football season could be in big trouble because of coronavirus.

The start of the football season might be several months away, but people are already inching towards panic mode when it comes to whether or not the season is stopped by the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a survey from Stadium, 26% of Power Five ADs think there’s a 50/50 shot at this point that a full season happens.

One AD told Stadium, “If we’re aren’t back (playing) by the fall, it will look like the Great Depression, and we will be in soup lines.”

You all nervous yet? You should be. If you’re not nervous, then you’re simply not following the news about the coronavirus pandemic.

The fact a quarter of major athletic directors think the season is down to a coin flip is a really bad sign.

A coin flip! We’re talking about a 50% shot.

These ADs get paid staggering amount of money to prepare for all possibilities. The fact they’re this nervous should tell you all you need to know.

This isn’t a joking matter at all. The coronavirus and its impact on sports is honestly tough to comprehend as we continue to move forward with no end in sight to this crisis.

Keep checking for more updates on this horrific situation when we have them. For the time being, things aren’t looking good.