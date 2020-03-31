Watch The Final Trailer For ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’

ESPN dropped the final trailer for the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” early Tuesday morning.
The 10-part documentary will follow Jordan’s rise with the Chicago Bulls, and an era of domination that we might never see again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
If you weren’t already hyped for the documentary, the final trailer should have you incredibly hyped. Give it a watch below.
Given the fact coronavirus has canceled sports until further notice, “The Last Dance” is showing up at the perfect time April 19.
Fans around the globe are craving something to fill the void, and a documentary about Jordan’s six rings might be the perfect thing to get the job done.
Cannot. Wait. ????
“The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018
As I said above, we might never see an era of domination like the Bulls had ever again. Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and the rest of the squad were simply unstoppable.
Add in Phil Jackson to the mix, and you’re talking about the kind of dynasty that withstands the test of time.
IT’S HAPPENING ????#TheLastDance | Coming in June pic.twitter.com/YSySzSNZIs
— ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2019
Tune in starting April 19! I can’t wait to watch this epic documentary series.