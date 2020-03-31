Editorial

Watch The Final Trailer For ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’

Michael Jordan (L) of the Chicago Bulls goes to th (Photo credit: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo: MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
ESPN dropped the final trailer for the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” early Tuesday morning.

The 10-part documentary will follow Jordan’s rise with the Chicago Bulls, and an era of domination that we might never see again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you weren’t already hyped for the documentary, the final trailer should have you incredibly hyped. Give it a watch below.

Given the fact coronavirus has canceled sports until further notice, “The Last Dance” is showing up at the perfect time April 19.

Fans around the globe are craving something to fill the void, and a documentary about Jordan’s six rings might be the perfect thing to get the job done.

As I said above, we might never see an era of domination like the Bulls had ever again. Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and the rest of the squad were simply unstoppable.

Add in Phil Jackson to the mix, and you’re talking about the kind of dynasty that withstands the test of time.

Tune in starting April 19! I can’t wait to watch this epic documentary series.