Florida And Nebraska Lead College Football In Spending Buyout Money On Former Coaches

Florida and Nebraska have spent a shocking amount of money on buyouts for former football coaches.
According to a study from AthleticDirectorU.com, the Gators and Cornhuskers lead the sport in severance spending since 2005. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Florida has spent $24.89 million on buyouts and Nebraska has spent $24.34 million.
You probably aren’t doing a whole lot of good things when you’re spending north of $24 million on football buyouts in 15 years.
That’s not a great look at all. Of course, getting rid of Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain wasn’t cheap for Florida, and Nebraska also dumped Bo Pelini and Mike Riley during the same time period.
For two programs that should be a shining model of consistency, they’ve both struggled over the past several years.
The thing that really blows my mind about Nebraska getting rid of Pelini is that he was by far more successful than anything seen under Mike Riley or Scott Frost.
Yet, when I visited Lincoln, fans made it clear his attitudes and antics weren’t missed, despite the fact they won more with him.
At least Florida is headed in the correct direction with Dan Mullen running the show. I can’t really say the same about Frost and Nebraska.
They’re still struggling like all hell with Frost as the head coach. You just hate to see it!