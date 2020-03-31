Jay-Z, Rihanna Donating $1 Million Each To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Musicians Jay-Z and Rihanna have donated $1 million to help combat the coronavirus in the United States.

The foundations of Jay-Z and Rihanna combined have donated $2 million to relief efforts that help out the vulnerable in New York City and Los Angeles, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

“In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education,” Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mom and head of the foundation announced in a statement. “The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

The Shawn Carter Foundation and the Clara Lionel Foundation donations will help the homeless population and the elderly, children of healthcare workers and the incarcerated.

Donations are being sent to ACLU, Mayor’s Fund for L.A., Fund for Public Schools and the New York Immigration Coalition. Both foundations are also pushing for free coronavirus testing for all New York City residents. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Brand Will Donate $1 Million To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic)

Rihanna’s foundation has donated a total of $5 million to help combat coronavirus across different countries including the U.S., Africa and the Caribbean.

This is one of the best ideas I have heard from a celebrity donation during this whole thing. Children of healthcare workers have to have it hard right now. As they are forced to stay home from school, they might not have a parent to continue teaching them.

I love hearing these stories about people who can help finding ways to help.