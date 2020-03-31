Mark Ingram Predicts Former Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ‘Will Be A Star’ In The NFL

Baltimore Ravens star Mark Ingram thinks Tua Tagovailoa will do great in the NFL.

The Alabama Heisman winner recently appeared on ESPN, and poured praise on the incoming NFL quarterback, according to AL.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I just think the type of person he is, his accuracy, his accolades, the number of yards he threw for, the efficiency, even some mobility in the pocket (and) out of the pocket, I just think he has great potential to be a star in this league, and I think he will be a star in this league,” Ingram explained about the former Crimson Tide gunslinger.

As a betting man, I’d bet on Ingram’s prediction being accurate. I’d bet a lot of money that Tua does just fine in the NFL.

Does he have some lingering injury concerns? Yes. He’s coming off a brutal hip injury against Mississippi State, but by all accounts, he seems to be just fine.

Tua throws an incredible ball, he’s accurate, can go deep, can improvise in the pocket and can tuck and run if he has to.

He’s the perfect kind of person to get under center as the quarterback position evolves at the highest level of football.

Let me know in the comments how you think Tua will do.