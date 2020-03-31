Michigan Vs. Kentucky Basketball Game In London Is Proceeding As Planned Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kentucky and Michigan haven’t had their 2020 basketball game called off yet because of coronavirus.

The Wolverines and Wildcats are scheduled to meet in London this upcoming December, but everything is up in the air after coronavirus destroyed sports for the time being. However, as of right now, the game is moving forward as planned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) on Mar 2, 2020 at 10:56am PST

According to Saturday Tradition, Basketball Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva stated the following in part when providing an update on the game Tuesday:

At this time, we are moving forward with plans to host the inaugural London Showcase at The O2 in December 2020. …The health and safety of the players, fans and staff is of the utmost importance; we will continue to work and communicate with the four schools involved and we will provide additional updates as needed.

Obviously, there’s a ton of time between now and December 2020. There is plenty of time for this whole situation to still go sideways.

Let’s just remain realistic here. I know I like to make you all laugh and have a good time, but we’re still grounded in reality at this sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) on Feb 17, 2020 at 11:04am PST

If they’ll cancel March Madness, then everything and anything is on the table. Don’t think for one second a basketball game in London is beyond being canceled.

I can 100% promise you that it’s not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) on Feb 17, 2020 at 7:10am PST

Having said, we still need to maintain positivity and have something to look forward to. Let’s hope the game happens! It gives us something to cheer for.