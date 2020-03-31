Mike Leach Tweets Famous Thinking-In-Bed Meme With ‘Tiger King’ Caption

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had an epic tweet late Monday night.

The man running the Bulldogs football program tweeted out the famous thinking-in-bed meme and added a hilarious twist from the Netflix series “Tiger King.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who don’t know, the thinking-in-bed meme features a man and a woman sleeping together. It’s often viewed as happening shortly after sex. The woman is always thinking the man is cheating and the guy is just thinking about random stuff.

This time, the woman was thinking, “He’s probably thinking about protecting our family from COVID.” The man’s thought bubble reads, “I can’t believe this whole time I could’ve had a tiger for only 2 grand.”

Mike Leach has apparently taken it upon himself to keep us all entertained on social media during the coronavirus pandemic, and I’m here for it.

Just when I thought he couldn’t get any funnier, he’s now dropping memes related to “Tiger King.” If you’re not enjoying this, then you simply don’t have a sense of humor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Given the state of things in America right now, with sports canceled because of coronavirus, we all need something to smile and chuckle about.

Mike Leach might not be the hero we deserve, but it’s becoming clear he’s the hero we need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:14pm PST

Finally, if you haven’t seen “Tiger King” on Netflix yet, I suggest you do immediately because it’s insanely fun to watch.

It’s hard to believe it’s even real. I won’t ruin anything for any of you, but I can promise it’s worth every second of your time. The meme above will also make perfect sense once you see it.

As for Leach, we all owe him a big thanks for keeping us entertained during these trying times. Never change, Mike! Never change.