‘The Time For Parties Is Over’: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Deployed In NJ Coronavirus Appeal As State Cases Spike

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino explained the “time for parties is over” in a new public service announcement from the state of New Jersey during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This message is for the people, by the people: We got a situation," the 37-year-old star of"Jersey Shore" shared in a clip posted on Twitter. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.

WATCH:

WE GOT A SITUATION Listen to @ItsTheSituation – we know Jersey loves to party but TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY. STAY HOME and #FlattenTheCurve. The comeback is always greater than the setback. pic.twitter.com/g4Qba0QO2b — New Jersey (@NJGov) March 30, 2020

"New Jersey is tough," he added. "We love to party and we love even harder. But the time for parties is over."

Sorrentino continued, "Some of us are not taking this situation seriously. In fact, some of us are prolonging this pandemic by not following simple guidelines. Be smart and do your part to flatten the curve."

The reality star then ended his plea by urging people to simply, “Stay home, be positive, and practice social distancing. The comeback is always greater than the setback. We got this, New Jersey.”

As of a report Monday in The Hill, the state had seen a surge in COVID-19 cases by 3,347, with more than three dozen new deaths reported. To date, New Jersey has a total of more than 16,000 cases and close to 200 deaths reported in connection with the coronavirus.