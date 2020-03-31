More States Lockdown As Truckers Save The World

On today’s podcast we discuss how more states are issuing “stay at home” orders in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and how the actions of morons contributed to these orders. We also speak to three truck divers about the regulations and other issues that make their jobs harder and more dangerous.

Listen to the show:

Maryland and Virginia joined the growing list of states ordering citizens to stay home or face penalties. Why now? Part of the reason is people who refused to follow social distancing protocols, including one guy with a blue mohawk who kept having big parties. We get into all of it.

Jim Acosta made an ass of himself yesterday, so it was a day that ended in “y.” We have the audio.

We then talk to three truck drivers about the obstacles government and the industry put in their way and make their jobs much harder than the need to be, especially in times like this. Without them, the grocery stores would be empty and we’d be in a lot deeper trouble.

