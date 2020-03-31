Oklahoma, Notre Dame And USC Are Tied For The Most 1st Overall Picks In NFL Draft History

Oklahoma, Notre Dame and USC are tied for the most top picks in the NFL draft.

According to a tweet from FOX College football, the three iconic programs have each had five players taken first overall in the NFL draft.

Most notably, Oklahoma has had the last two first overall picks with Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. The last USC player to go first was Carson Palmer in 2003, and Notre Dame’s last top pick was Tom Cousineau in 1979.

This tweet is a great example of how historic programs just stockpile talent compared to your average college team.

When you’re a program like Notre Dame, USC or Oklahoma, you pretty much get the first pick of all the recruits.

Some other schools like Alabama and Ohio State are in similar situations. In the past few years, you can add Clemson to the list.

In a bit of a surprise to learn, Alabama has only had one first overall pick! Given the absurd amount of talent to play in Tuscaloosa over the years, that’s a shocking stat. I would have guessed they would have at least had a couple.

The Badgers don’t even have one! Not a single first overall pick! We have plenty of first round picks, but we’re still searching for our first ever top selection.

Will we get it under Paul Chryst? I certainly wouldn’t bet against it.