REPORT: Prince William Wants To Fly Air Ambulances Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William reportedly wants to return to flying for medical emergencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William would like to fly air ambulances, according to a report published Monday by The Sun.

Prince William ‘considers joining virus fight as air ambulance pilot’ https://t.co/Oy9F6tPAWP — Evening Standard (@standardnews) March 30, 2020

William is “seriously considering returning” after stepping down in 2017 to take over a more senior royal role.

“He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help,” the source told the outlet. “William is very keen to do anything he can.”

Prince William, however, is one of the only royals left performing senior duties.

“He was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal,” the source said. “That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life.” (RELATED: Prince William Jokes He’s ‘Spreading Coronavirus,’ Questions Whether It’s ‘Being A Little Hyped Up’ By The Media)

Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 24 and was released from self-isolation on March 30. As previously reported, his wife Camilla did not test positive for the virus, but remains in isolation until the end of this week.

Prince Andrew has been barred from his duties after his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became public.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” Prince Andrew said at the time.