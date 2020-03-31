REPORT: Peyton Manning And Tom Brady Might Join Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson For PPV Golf Match

A second golf match is reportedly in the works between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and two legendary NFL quarterbacks might be joining.

According to Robert Lusetich, discussions are underway for a second pay-per-view (PPV) event between the two golfers, and this time around they’d be allowed partners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are being discussed as the partners for the event.

Hearing Tiger v Phil II might indeed be happening as a PPV event but that the caveat is that each will have a partner. Two names being mentioned? Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) March 30, 2020

This needs to happen and it needs to happen sooner than later. The first time Woods and Mickelson played each other, it was a bit of a dud after there were technical issues with the stream.

It was also just kind of an unnecessary stunt for Woods and Mickelson to golf each other in a somewhat traditional match. There needed to be something to spice it up and raise the stakes.

Making it a foursome and adding Brady and Peyton would be a genius idea. If the golf match happened tomorrow, the PPV sales would be through the roof.

People are desperate for sports right now. We’re craving any kind of action. We’ll take literally anything we can get.

Giving us Woods vs. Mickelson 2.0 and throwing in the two NFL legends would set the sports world on fire. People would lose their minds.

Now that it’s in my mind, it just has to happen. There’s an absurd amount of money to be made with this airing amid the coronavirus.

Make it happen! Just make it happen!