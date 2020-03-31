Editorial

Sam Dekker Says Wisconsin Didn’t Run An Organized Offense During Final Four Runs, It Was Mostly Improvised

Former Wisconsin basketball star Sam Dekker recently dropped an interesting nugget about the Badgers making the Final Four in back-to-back years.

The Badgers made the Final Four in 2014 and 2015, and one of the things often talked about was how Bo Ryan adapted the offense for his more athletic than usual roster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, Dekker refutes the belief they ran a super organized offense. He recently tweeted, “truth be told, we didn’t run ANYTHING. just 5 guys that knew how to play off each other and cut a lot. This is all improv here.”

He further added that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo once told him the Badgers were “impossible” to scout because of the way the offense was improvised.

Ben Brust joined in on the conversation, and backed up Dekker’s version of events that it was all random.

I don’t know why, but I absolutely love this insight from Dekker for two reasons. First, it’s a testament to just how good the players on those back-to-back Final Four teams were.

 

Kaminsky, Dekker, Hayes, Gasser and the rest of the squad were all so damn good. We had guys coming off the bench that would have started most other years for Wisconsin.

When you have that much natural talent running around on the court, it allows you to really open things up.

Secondly, the fact Bo Ryan was willing to unleash the offense is a sign of what kind of coach he was while leading the Badgers.

He was known for being a strict disciplinarian and running a very structured team. Most coaches like that don’t change.

The fact Bo Ryan did proves he was an incredibly talented leader.

As always, thanks for the memories. Those two years of Wisconsin basketball were absolutely incredible, and I’m glad I got to enjoy them in Madison.