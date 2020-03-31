Entertainment

Savannah Guthrie Returns To ‘Today’ Show Studio After Self-Quarantine

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
News anchor Savannah Guthrie returned to the “Today” show studio Tuesday after self-quarantining.

Guthrie had been working from her home basement after she entered a self-quarantine for 14 days.

“This is Studio 1A! I haven’t been here in awhile,” Guthrie said on the show.

“I was going to say, so many things are not normal and in this moment, right now as I’m looking at you, something finally is,” Kotb replied. “It’s good to see your face.”

Guthrie and Kotb are still following social distancing guidelines and are sitting six feet apart at the anchor desk. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg, Savannah Guthrie Host Daytime Talk From Self-Quarantine Homes)

“It feels good to be in the same room,” Guthrie said. “I wish we were closer like we used to snuggle up, but we’re practicing our social distancing. It’s good to be back in the studio.”

Guthrie first announced she’d be filming from home on March 18 “out of an abundance of caution.” The “Today” show host came down with a runny nose and sore throat. Her quarantine came days after anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin were absent from the third hour of “Today” due to a staffer of the show being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

An NBC staffer died in mid-March due to complications from coronavirus.