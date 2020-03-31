Sony Pushes Release Dates For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ ‘Greyhound’ And More Because Of Coronavirus

Sony has pushed the release dates of several movies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With theaters shut down across America, Hollywood is losing a ton of money. Releasing a new major film right now could result in mind-boggling losses.

Because of this fact, Sony has pushed back the release dates of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the Tom Hanks movie “Greyhound,” “Morbius” and “Uncharted,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is now set to be released March 5, 2021, “Greyhound” no longer has a release date, “Morbius” will come out March 19, 2021 and “Uncharted” will be released October 8, 2021.

Another day goes by and we get more and more bad news thanks to coronavirus. Sony has bumped the release of several major movies!

It’s not like they’re putting one on pause. Three of the movies listed above won’t come out until 2021, and “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks, who contracted coronavirus, doesn’t even have a release date.

It’s just the latest sign that Hollywood is in serious trouble as the film industry gets ravaged by the virus.

I have no idea how long this is going to last, but Hollywood can’t handle not releasing movies for months and months.

It’s going to break the industry if theaters remained closed for months on end.

Let’s all hope the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end sooner than later. I think it’s safe to say we’re all incredibly frustrated with this situation.

It’s taken our movies and our sports from us. This whole situation just needs to end.