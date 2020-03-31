Tom Brady Will Officially Wear Number 12 For The Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady will officially wear number 12 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team announced Tuesday that Brady acquired the number from Chris Godwin. While there’s usually a price to be paid for swapping numbers, the receiver gave it to Brady for free. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Godwin will move to number 14.

The answer you’ve been waiting for… Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣ Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

I think we all knew this was coming. When you sign a guy like Brady, you do whatever it takes to sweeten the deal.

If that means Godwin gives up his jersey, then that’s what will happen. Godwin would have been insane if he hadn’t swapped numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

You know how Brady will repay him? By giving the Bucs an incredibly successful year they wouldn’t have had without him.

What kind of dollar amount do you want to put on that? If Tampa Bay wins a ring, there literally won’t be a dollar amount you can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

Plus, it probably benefits Godwin and the entire offense if Brady is happy. All the way around, this was a smart play by everybody involved. Now, it’s time for the Buccaneers to get to work.