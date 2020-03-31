Tony Romo Talks About Losing His Job To Dak Prescott, Shows An Incredible Amount Of Positivity

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo recently opened up about losing his job to Dak Prescott, and he didn’t seem bothered at all.

Romo famously lost the starting job after getting hurt during the 2016 season, and the young quarterback stepped in to take over. While a lot of guys might have been bitter, Romo definitely doesn't come off that way at all.

He recently told Graham Bensinger the following about the situation and his outlook:

Football is really not about any individual, but we all want to be the best…one of the major reasons you’re winning and being great. You know, as you become a dad and you get older, you can kind of see there’s multiple sides. It’s just not about me. It’s about so many more people. I just feel like when your team is playing well and everybody is playing really good football, it’s just a team sport. It’s not about an individual.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

These comments from Romo are proof as to why he’s one of the best guys to ever come through the NFL. He got hurt, Prescott took his job and that was the end of his NFL career.

A lot of guys wouldn’t have handled it with much grace or class. NFL players don’t like getting benched. They’re competitive and they don’t like losing.

Yet, Romo is incredibly smart and he could see the big picture. While he might have lost his starting job on the Cowboys, he knew he’d be just fine.

Imagine losing your job to a rookie and still talking about how it’s a team sport that doesn’t focus on you. I’m not sure there are a ton of NFL quarterbacks who could remain so positive after getting knocked out of the starting spot.

It also doesn’t hurt that Romo has become a broadcasting star on CBS. Things have 100% worked out for him. Props to him for always having an upbeat attitude.