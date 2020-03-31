One Big Sign Trump’s Coronavirus Plan Is Starting To Work

Despite President Donald Trump extending the coronavirus social distancing guidelines for another month, there are actually good signs that America is heading in the right direction on the pandemic.
Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc and chief video director Richie McGinniss discussed Tuesday morning some of the metrics that would indicate this could all be over before we know it.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!