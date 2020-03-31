Under Armour Plans To Produce Over 500,000 Masks

Under Armour plans to make over 500,000 masks to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, the sports giant announced earlier this week.

The Baltimore-based company also plans to distribute over 1,000 face shields and thousands of gowns to Maryland hospitals, according to The Baltimore Sun. (RELATED: Here’s What The Coronavirus Stimulus Package Actually Does)

“When the call came in from our local medical providers for more masks, gowns and supply kits, we just went straight to work,” Randy Harward, SVP of Advanced Material and Manufacturing Innovation at Under Armour said in a statement. “More than 50 Under Armour teammates from materials scientists to footwear and apparel designers from laboratories in Baltimore and Portland quickly came together in search of solutions.”

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan thanked Under Armour on his Twitter account.

“This Maryland-grown business is setting an example for how private industry can join our all-hands-on-deck efforts to save thousands of lives,” Hogan said.