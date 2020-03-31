Is It Okay For Men To Ever Cry About Sports?

A tweet making the rounds about sports and crying is stirring up some interesting debates.

Twitter user @nathanmarzion tweeted, “time to confess: have you ever cried over sports? let it out,” and I feel like I’m uniquely qualified to weigh in on this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

time to confess: have you ever cried over sports? let it out — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) March 30, 2020

Here’s the deal, gentlemen. Crying over sports is only allowed in the rarest of situations, but it is still allowed.

The first situation it’s allowed in is if you’re witnessing something historic or decades in the making. There’s one very clear example here that isn’t up for debate.

If you cried when America beat the Soviet Union in hockey at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, then that’s totally acceptable.

That game was played for America and the free world. Against all odds, the United States defeated the greatest hockey team on the planet.

In fact, if the Miracle on Ice doesn’t make you emotional, then I’m just going to assume you’re a communist. To tell you how serious I am about this example, I know adults who still tear up when watching the end of the game 40 years later. We’re talking about four decades later and it still hits home!

So, if you witness something like that, and you want to shed some tears of joy, then I’ll allow it. If the Badgers ever win a football national title, you better believe there will be tears of joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

That leads me nicely into the second option. If you ever suffer a heartbreaking loss and you have a shattered soul, I’ll allow it briefly in the immediate aftermath.

I’m talking about in the very immediate aftermath, and it better be the most heartbreaking loss ever. For example, when the refs gifted Duke a national title. That is a classic example of when it’s okay to shed a few tears.

Outside of anything of that nature, it’s not okay. You can shed some tears when America wins the most important hockey game of all time, you get your first national title or your soul literally shatters.

Other than that, it’s not acceptable. I feel like this is a very firm, but very fair stance.

Let us know in the comments what you think!