Wild Turkey’s Parent Company Will Donate $1 Million To Help Win The War Against Coronavirus

Wild Turkey is getting involved in the war against coronavirus.

Wild Turkey tweeted Monday that its parent company Campari would donate $1 million to help defeat the ugly virus ravaging America.

The money will go to struggling hospitality workers during this tough time.

Today, @CampariAmerica and our family of brands, including Wild Turkey are contributing $1,000,000 in the Another Round Another Rally tip jar in support of hospitality workers across America. Please join us at https://t.co/aqVuqYhSxW #VirtualTipJar #AnotherRoundAnotherRally pic.twitter.com/tgJjKH39fa — Wild Turkey (@WildTurkey) March 30, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, we need all the help we can get in the fight against coronavirus, and it’s been incredible watching so many people and companies give money and resources.

Wild Turkey is one of the most recognizable alcohol brands in America, and it certainly doesn’t hurt Matthew McConaughey is involved to boost their name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

Let’s hope the outpouring of support during the war against coronavirus only continues. Despite how horrific the situation is, it’s also bringing out the best of people.

Now, Wild Turkey is the latest organization to get involved to win the fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

Props to everybody involved! We need every ounce of help we can get our hands on.