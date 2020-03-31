‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Photo Shows Josh Holloway’s Character Roarke Morris In Intense Exchange With John Dutton

Some photos from “Yellowstone” season three have been released, and it looks like John Dutton will have his hands full.

In the photos released by Entertainment Weekly, Josh Holloway’s character Roarke Morris appears to be attending a meeting and then is in an intense exchange with Kevin Costner’s character. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

You can see the photos of Morris below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 31, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

I honestly have no idea what to expect out of Morris in season three. Is he a good guy? Is he a bad guy? Will he be an unlikely ally of the Duttons? Will he be the latest villain they must deal with?

All we know for sure is that his introduction to Beth appears to be pretty friendly. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

However, the photo above appears to be the furthest thing from a friendly encounter. If there’s one thing we know from “Yellowstone” after two seasons, you don’t want to be the one who cross the Dutton family.

That much is for sure. Kayce by himself is a force to be reckoned with.

We’re only a few months out from the return of “Yellowstone” and I can’t wait! It’s going to be an epic time. Let us know what you think will happen in season three in the comments.