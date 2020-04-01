‘America’s Got Talent’ Allows For Online Auditions During Coronavirus Pandemic

“America’s Got Talent” will begin accepting online auditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The online auditions come as the United States has been advised to continue practicing social distancing, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

America’s Got Talent Re-Opens Season 15 Auditions Online After Coronavirus Halts Production https://t.co/2vZskDcnXh — People (@people) April 1, 2020

Groups and individuals wishing to audition for the show are encouraged to send in their audition tapes, but they have to also maintain social distancing. Videos can be submitted on the show’s website.

The 15th season of “America’s Got Talent” is supposed to air in May, but it is unclear if the date will change. The judges this season include Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum. (RELATED: SAG-AFTRA Expands Investigation of FremantleMedia After Orlando Jones Complains About Racism On ‘American Gods’)

I’m really curious as to see what formats these singing and performing shows take during the coronavirus pandemic. “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” and “American Idol” all usually have some kind of live aspect to the show where audiences are allowed to send in votes.

How does that work during coronavirus?

Also, I like the idea of doing online submissions so that everyone can still participate, but the whole point of live auditions is to put the pressure on. There isn’t as much pressure when you can take as many recordings you want before you submit the perfect one.