Wildlife Is Taking Over Cities As People Stay Home During Coronavirus

Goats Roam Welsh Town As Coronavirus Lockdown Empties Its Streets

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Marlo Safi Contributor
As millions of people across the world are receding from public life and into their homes to slow the spread of the coronavirus, wildlife has emerged from their usual hideouts. People from India to Chile have spotted animals in usually busy streets. (RELATED: UK Experiences Their Deadliest Day From Coronavirus)

Here are some of the creatures that have taken advantage of the coronavirus lockdown:

In Chile’s capital Santiago, a puma was seen prowling on the streets during the city’s curfew.

In North Wales, mountain goats have gathered in the streets and began munching at people’s hedges while everyone is inside due to the U.K.’s lockdown.

Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In Barcelona, wild boar from the hills are seen in the streets.

This post circulated on Twitter, and the account posting it later issued a correction. The video does not feature the endangered Malabar civet, but rather the small Indian civet, which are not endangered and are native to South and Southeast Asia. In this video, the civet is seen in a Kerala street.

In Rushikulya, India, Olive Ridley turtles were seen nesting during the day for the first time in 7 years, Business Insider India reported. While they usually return to the coastline every year to lay eggs, the lack of fishing boats and foot traffic is likely the reason the turtles nested during the day.

One of the world’s most visited tourist destinations, Paris, is abnormally quiet due to the lockdown. Ducks that normally can be seen at the Seine River can now be seen waddling around the Comédie Française.

A Duclair duck stands on the banks of the river Seine in Paris on march 27, 2019. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Deer from Japan’s Nara Park were caught on video wandering around the deserted streets nibbling on anything they could find