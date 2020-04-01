Bernie Sanders Blames Trump For Coronavirus Death Toll

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that President Donald Trump was responsible for the deaths of “many, many Americans,” who have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 4,000 Americans have died as a result of the outbreak, and Sanders blamed the president’s “inaction” during an appearance on “The View” Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘I’m Dealing With A Fu**ing Global Crisis’: Bernie Sanders Explodes At CNN Reporter Manu Raju)

“Instead of rallying the American people, instead of rallying the scientific community, instead of educating the American people about the need for social distancing and the other things that we have to do, I think his inaction has cost the lives of many, many Americans,” Sanders said. (RELATED: Could The Coronavirus Lead To Violent Prisoners Being Released Across America)

WATCH:

Sanders’ comments differ from his fellow Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden. The former vice president was asked by MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd Sunday if he thinks “there is blood on [Trump’s] hands, but declined to go that far.

“I think that’s a little too harsh,” Biden said. “Someone … used the phrase that the president just thinks out loud. He should stop thinking out loud and start thinking deeply.”