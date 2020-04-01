A Message From The Congressman Who Wants To Rescind The Kennedy Center’s Stimulus Funding

Congressman Bryan Steil of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District joined Daily Caller Senior White House Correspondent Christian Datoc to discuss why he would like to rescind stimulus bill funding allocated to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Congressman Steil, who holds former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat, explains how he is doing his part to ease the effects of COVID-19 on both the economy and those who serve in the medical fields. Following Congressional approval of the stimulus package, Rep. Steil has introduced a new bill which would rescind funding allocated to the Kennedy Center as a result of the music center deciding to lay off a number of their employees. Rep. Steil, also, shared that he has worked alongside Jockey, a retail company based in his home district in Wisconsin, to help them join the growing list of companies helping medical professionals amid thhe COVID-19 pandemic. The congressman helped Jockey expedite their production of thousands of medical scrubs and gowns to be donated to medical personnel by working with Federal agencies to fast-track their required approval processes. (RELATED: Mark Cuban Daily Caller Interview: Trump Deserves ‘All the Credit in the World’ for Handling Crisis)

