REPORT: Colton Underwood Lost His Virginity During Fantasy Suites While Filming ‘The Bachelor’

Colton Underwood reportedly lost his virginity while filming “The Bachelor.”

Underwood opened up about his virginity in his new memoir “The First Time,” according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

The former NFL player has never been super keen to reveal the intimate details of his virginity, but he has given a few hints in his new book.

“None of your business” are the only four words written in Underwood’s chapter regarding his fantasy suites.

“No one talks about their sex life unless they don’t have one,” Underwood wrote in another chapter in the book, the outlet reported.

Underwood did reveal a few details regarding the fantasy suite, including the all glass shower that was adjacent to the bed in the hotel room. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He Questioned His Sexuality After Years Of Bullying)

“There was no doubt we were going to end up naked in front of each other,” Underwood admitted.

It was so very clear that Underwood was completely in love with Randolph during the filming of the show, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they did have sex during the fantasy suites. He jumped over a fence in anger over her leaving the show.

He also claimed he felt “dirty” after sleeping in the same bed as Tayshia Adams while knowing he was already in love with someone else.

I’d really love to know the details, but this looks like all we’re getting from Underwood.