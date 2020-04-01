Being Stuck At Home Because Of Coronavirus Is Not An Excuse To Get Fat And Lazy

Folks, being stuck at home because of coronavirus is no excuse for getting fat and lazy.

As we’re all very aware right now, we can’t do much amid the coronavirus pandemic. We’re being told to isolate at home, not to travel unless absolutely necessary and normal life in America has come to a grinding halt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For reasons I just don’t understand, some people seem to think this is a great time to do nothing other than eat like garbage, drink and become a lazy pile of garbage.

This is America, folks. We don’t tolerate laziness in this country. We didn’t go to the moon by becoming lazy. We didn’t beat the Nazis by eating garbage food and refusing to get off of the couch. America didn’t go undefeated in all the Super Bowls by throwing in the towel.

I don’t know what country you all think you’re living in, but this isn’t France. We don’t just drop our guns and run at the first sign of trouble. We’re Americans, and we fight until the last man can’t fight anymore.

It’s moments like the one we’re in right now that define who we are and reveal what we’re made of. Somebody told me the other day that they’re loving isolation. There’s nothing wrong with that on the surface, and I’m enjoying it a bit too.

It’s given me the opportunity to catch up on a little “Ozark,” “Westworld” and “Yellowstone.”

However, their reason was beyond dumb. They were enjoying it because they get to sleep in several hours more than normal and do nothing all day! Thank goodness are founding fathers and Herb Brooks aren’t alive to hear that nonsense.

Do you know what I have done during coronavirus isolation? I wake up at the exact same time every day as normal, I adhere to my strict eating habits, I don’t drink alcohol at times I normally wouldn’t and I get to work just like every other day of my existence the past several years.

Here’s a reality check for everybody out there. Eventually, this is all going to be over, and we’re going to return to life as normal.

What are you going to do if you spend three months on a bender full of bad food, bad sleep and breaking your habits? You’re going to get your butt kicked by reality once it’s time to get back to normal. Working from home is no excuse for working like a bum. Even if you’re not working at the moment, you have to maintain a strict schedule to keep structure.

You know what a great quarterback does in practice? He treats every rep like it’s the real thing. That’s the difference between Tom Brady and a guy who doesn’t hang around the league for long.

I’m on day 20 of being at home, and I’ve treated every single one of the days just like I would have a month ago.

I’m staying ready, and I’d encourage you to all do the same. Otherwise, when it comes to make roster decisions, you might find yourself in a bad spot.

I’m treating every rep like it’s a two minute drill to close out the Super Bowl. That’s the spirit that beat the Japanese and won the Miracle on Ice.

Now, who is ready to run through a damn brick wall? Did I just give the most motivating speech ever? The answer is yes.

Now, let’s get back to work and win this war.