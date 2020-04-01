Editorial

FLASHBACK: David Pollack And Rece Davis Explain The Importance Of Football In America

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Oregon vs Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It seems like the perfect time to remind everybody about why sports matter so much in this country.

At the moment, sports across America are shut down because of coronavirus, and there’s no light at the tunnel for when they might start back up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

People are upset, depressed, broken, lost and confused as we navigate the uncharted territory coronavirus has led us into.

Given the state of things, I thought it’d be a great time for a little flashback to when College GameDay stars Rece Davis and David Pollack explained the importance of football.

If there was ever a time to hear there message, it’s right now. Give it a watch below.

I know simply watching a video won’t fix everything. That’s obviously never going to be the case. We’re in a war right now against a virus.

So many people out there are doing everything they can to win the good fight, and I have no doubt we will. It’s just going to take a whole hell of a lot of hard work to get it done.

 

Once we win this fight, we’ll get our sports and football back, and you see an atmosphere you couldn’t have dreamed of before. Just hang in there, folks. We’re going to beat this damn virus.