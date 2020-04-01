FLASHBACK: David Pollack And Rece Davis Explain The Importance Of Football In America

It seems like the perfect time to remind everybody about why sports matter so much in this country.

At the moment, sports across America are shut down because of coronavirus, and there's no light at the tunnel for when they might start back up.

“We’ll get through this. “One day at a time. “One step at a time.” Stay home. Be safe. We’re all on the same team and in this together. Thank you to those making a difference, including right here @UWHealth Learn more:https://t.co/4dRX5mqS2L pic.twitter.com/lpcLOAO5PO — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 28, 2020

People are upset, depressed, broken, lost and confused as we navigate the uncharted territory coronavirus has led us into.

Given the state of things, I thought it’d be a great time for a little flashback to when College GameDay stars Rece Davis and David Pollack explained the importance of football.

If there was ever a time to hear there message, it’s right now. Give it a watch below.

Given our current situation, it’s important to shine a light on why sports matter so much to people. Here’s what @CollegeGameday stars @davidpollack47 and @ReceDavis told me back in December. We’re not giving up just because things are getting tough. pic.twitter.com/DhYYEfmqvh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 1, 2020

I know simply watching a video won’t fix everything. That’s obviously never going to be the case. We’re in a war right now against a virus.

So many people out there are doing everything they can to win the good fight, and I have no doubt we will. It’s just going to take a whole hell of a lot of hard work to get it done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Once we win this fight, we’ll get our sports and football back, and you see an atmosphere you couldn’t have dreamed of before. Just hang in there, folks. We’re going to beat this damn virus.