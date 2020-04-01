Dolly Parton Announces $1 Million Donation To Vanderbilt Towards Research For Coronavirus Cure

Dolly Parton announced that she’s made $1 million donation to Vanderbilt towards research to find a cure for the coronavirus.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” the legendary 74-year-old country singer wrote in a message she shared on Instagram Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With Her Most Memorable Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations,” she added. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

The “Jolene” hitmaker has been very active on her social media account during the pandemic, sharing videos of herself thanking “first responders, servicemen and servicewomen, and healthcare professionals all around the world” during the outbreak. She’s also been reminding people to “keep the faith” during the these trying times.

In one post, she explained, “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”