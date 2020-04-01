Eric Ebron Says The AFC Wouldn’t Mind If Patrick Mahomes Went Back To Playing Baseball

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron had a pretty great tweet Tuesday night.

In response to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeting that he missed the old "MLB baseball days," Ebron responded with, "All of us in the AFC won't mind if u go back." The NFL phenom was a great baseball prospect back in high school.

All of us in the AFC won’t mind if u go back. ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/vrAOjt7NmW — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) April 1, 2020

Yeah, I bet the AFC wouldn’t miss Mahomes if he decided to return to playing baseball, which is a sport his dad went pro in.

I bet the entire NFL would appreciate it if Mahomes bowed out and started taking his hacks on the diamond instead of the gridiron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jan 25, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

The young dual-threat quarterback absolutely terrorized the NFL the past two seasons. He didn’t just dominate. He torched teams in a fashion that is hard to comprehend at times.

The NFL usually catches up with everyone eventually. Teams find ways to stop everybody. After two seasons, nobody has found an answer for Mahomes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:33pm PST

Now, he has a Super Bowl ring, and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down anytime soon. He’s the most dominant young star in the game.

So, yes, I think opposing players everywhere would like it if he switched sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Feb 5, 2020 at 4:50pm PST

However, that’s not going to happen, and he’s probably going to win several more rings with the Chiefs before it’s all said and done.