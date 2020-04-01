ESPN Asks Who Is The Greatest Fictional Coach. The Answer Is Coach Eric Taylor

ESPN raised an interesting question on Twitter late Tuesday night.

The sports network tweeted a graphic listing several "fictional" coaches and asked which one is the greatest of all time.

Now, I do need to point out Herman Boone is included on the list, and he was very much a real person. Not sure how that mistake got made, but it’s worth noting that Boone was very much an actual human who coached at T.C. Williams in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Remember the Titans” tells Boone’s story and is a great movie.

Okay, now that we cleared that up, let’s dive into who I’m taking. It’s coach Eric Taylor from “Friday Night Lights,” and I’m not even hesitating.

It’s an easy call, and I’m happy to make it. Coach Taylor is the kind of guy I want leading my team. Hell, he might be the kind of guy I want leading the country.

He’s motivational, caring and the kind of guy you want to follow. He wins and he’s a family man. What more could you ever want?

If you haven’t already seen “Friday Night Lights,” I suggest you watch it immediately while at home isolating from coronavirus.

It’s one of the best TV shows ever made and Kyle Chandler provided a Hall-of-Fame caliber performance as Coach Taylor.

