Forget Nine Live…Your Cat Only Has One. Make Sure You Are Ready To Bring Them With You In An Emergency

Covid-19 is scary enough for humans and while pets have largely been unaffected by Coranavirus (Thankfully!) there is still a level of uneasiness surrounding what might happen in the event of an needed evacuation. While it is usually easier for humans to put aside food or pack up quickly, unless you have spare bowls, food, collars, and other accessories, you may worry about how easy it will be to bring along a furry friend in the event of an emergency. Even if you are organized for an emergency evacuation, that doesn’t imply your loved one pet is!
That’s why I’m happy to share Outbreak’s Provisions most recent offering: A survival package designed exclusively for cats!
The Deluxe Cat Survival Kit is available now and contains essentials your furry friend will need in the event of an emergency evacuation
Here is everything the package includes beneath:
Food and Water:
Package of Emergency Cat Food
6 — 4 oz. Water Pouches
10 — Water Purification Tablets – each tablet purifies 1 liter of water
Light and Communication:
Emergency Bright Stick
Shelter and Warmth:
Body Warmer
Emergency Survival Blanket
First Aid:
Deluxe First Aid Kit – a combination of bandages/gauze, topical ointments, medicine, and other first aid items to assist with a variety of injuries
Tools and Pet Supplies:
Water/Food Feeding Bowl
Extra Collar with Bell
Reflective Leash
Can Opener
Cat Toys
50 Feet of Nylon Rope
Pet Waste Bags
All of our kit items are packed securely in resealable, waterproof storage bags.
As you may see this list has all of the necessities and can save you some valuable time of getting to p.c. at some point of an emergency.
And be sure to test out OutbreakProvisions.com for updates on their newest puppy package for puppies which should be ready to head quickly!
