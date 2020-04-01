REPORT: Group Of 5 President Suggests Moving The College Football Season To Spring 2021

Talks are apparently underway about possibly moving the college football season to next spring.

According to Brett McMurphy, at least one Group of 5 president has suggested to another that the season be moved to spring 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McMurphy noted that it’s not even close for the time to make that call, but it’s one of the “options presidents & ADs are considering if season is delayed.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A Group of 5 president recently suggested to another G5 president they should go ahead & move the 2020 college football season to spring, source told @Stadium. Obviously, it’s too early for that, but these are among options presidents & ADs are considering if season is delayed — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 1, 2020

Would I take this if it’s the only option available in a few months if we still haven’t won the war? Yes. I’ll take it with a smile on my face.

Is pushing the season back to spring 2021 ideal? Nope. It’s actually going to be incredibly inconvenient.

One, it could potentially step on the toes of college basketball. March and the first weekend of April are reserved for balling on the hardwood.

On top of that, top players might not even play in the spring in order to stay fresh for the NFL draft. So, while it could result in a season happening, it would also massively screw up a bunch of other things.

I don’t want to be put in a position where I have to choose between watching Wisconsin in the Final Four or play a B1G conference game.

Obviously, everything has to be on the table as coronavirus continues to ravage the world of sports, and games in the spring would be better than nothing.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t even come to that. Cold beer and fall weather is what college football is all about. We don’t want to be playing games in May if we can avoid it.